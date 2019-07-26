Texas school district to require drug testing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A school district in Texas says they are going to to drug test middle and high school students.
Bushland Independent School District says students will have to pass a drug test before they’re allowed to participate in any extracurricular activities.
There are about 1400 students enrolled in the district and the testing will begin when classes start next month.
“We’ve discussed drug testing policy for about a year now," Chris Wigington, Superintendent of Bushland Independent School District said. "Board wants to be proactive again. They want our kids to have a drug free environment. We want our kids to make great decisions.”
Students who test positive for drugs will not be allowed to go to school-sponsored social events or park in the school lot.
