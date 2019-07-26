State officials questions traffic patters on Selby Gardens expansion

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The debate over expansion plans on Selby Gardens continues to heat up after a recently released report by the Florida Department of Transportation.
Around Selby Gardens, signs continue to show opposition to future plans at this one of a kind destination.
“It’s not just us, it’s the state of Florida that’s asked them very specific questions that we have not being able to receive answers to. So, we’re anxiously waiting to see how they reply to the FDOT,” said Robert Bernstein, president of Bay Point Park Neighborhood Association.
What he’s talking about, an initial review by the Florida Department of Transportation dated last month. It asked for engineers and consultants to provide the department with detailed parking plans as they believe this project is “significantly oversized.”
“In many cases such as this one, the department requested additional information so it may properly evaluate the operation and the safety of the state roadway system and the adjacent roadway network,” said Brian Rick, FDOT communications specialist for District 1.
Selby’s $92 million, 10 year project will feature a sky garden, which includes a 5 story garage, a rooftop restaurant and retail space.
FDOT officials say they’re working with the City of Sarasota and Selby Gardens to get more information on how it will impact traffic on Mound Street and Orange Avenue
City of Sarasota officials provided ABC 7 with a statement in part:
“The development review committee found that the Selby Gardens application complies with all of the city’s technical requirements.”
“This step in the process is really a dialogue, it’s about making sure fdot has the information they need and our team will make sure of that,” said Jennifer Rominiecki, president and CEO of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.
But some residents say this will impact the neighborhood in a larger scale.
“It merely covered the area adjacent to Selby Gardens, it didn’t go beyond or south of the bayou,” said Bernstein.
