Showers and t-storms for the Suncoast in the morning as west wind continues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Look for one more day of showers and thunderstorms moving in from the Gulf and dumping some heavy rainfall at times for some along the Suncoast. A stationary front to our north and high pressure to our south will bring periods of showers and thunderstorms during the morning and early afternoon along the coastal areas and then anywhere after that.
Abundant moisture continues to funnel in from the Gulf which means some of the storms will bring some blinding rain at times with an occasional lightning strike or two.
The high on Friday will be around 88 and low 90s on Saturday as we will see more sunshine over the weekend.
By the weekend the high pressure ridge will move back to our north which will bring in a more E to SE wind flow which will bring mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms for the weekend and beyond.
