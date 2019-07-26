$10,000 reward being offered in cold case of murdered 16-year-old girl in Manatee County

DUETTE, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s every parent’s worst nightmare, the murder of their child. It’s a nightmare that’s all too real for Audrey Woods and her family. Her 16-year-old daughter Amber shot and killed back in February of 2006. Her partially clothed body found on the side of the road off State Road 62 in Duette. Her killer has never been found.
“They say as time goes by it gets easier, no it doesn’t, it doesn’t get any easier," said Audrey Woods, Amber’s mom. "It gets worse and I want to know why, she never hurt anybody.”
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announcing there is now a $10,000 reward being offered in this cold case for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for her death.
“Often times when a case has been idle for a while and resurfaces, it does trigger some people to start talking about it and that can generate new leads,” said Randy Warren, Spokesperson for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Amber was last seen alive at her aunt’s home in Hardee County, about 14 miles east of where her body was found. It’s been very hard for all family members including Amber’s grandfather.
“It still hurts everyday, it hurts,” said Charley Woods.
Audrey Woods says Amber was a tomboy who was beautiful, loving and sweet. She’s urging anyone who knows anything to come forward so her family can have some closure.
“Please come forward, because she never had a chance to grow up, she never had a chance to finish school, get married be a mom whatever she wanted to be,” said Woods. "They took that away from her.
If you do have any information that can help lead authorities to Amber Woods Killer, you’re being asked to call Crimestoppers immediately at 866-634-TIPS (8477).
