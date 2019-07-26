Man drowns after becoming pinned under lawnmower in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 34-year-old man has died after investigators say he became pinned under a lawnmower while working in Venice.
City of Venice fire and police departments were called to the Lakes of Capri condominium complex at 1100 Capri Isles Boulevard at 8:45 on Friday morning after receiving a report of a sinking vehicle. When they arrived, crews located a zero-turn mower upside down in a lake at the complex.
First responders went into the water and found a 34-year-old man trapped under the mower in approximately four feet of water. CPR was attempted, but the efforts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was later pronounced dead at Venice Regional Bayfront Health.
Investigators say the man was part of a landscaping crew doing work at the complex. They believe he was operating the mower when he got too close to the edge of the lake near an incline and the mower flipped over on top of him. His co-workers discovered the mower in the lake but initially believed the man had safely exited the water.
Investigators are working on notifying the next of kin before releasing the victim’s name.
Venice Fire Rescue placed a HAZ-MAT boom around the mower to absorb a 15-gallon fuel spill in the water.
