Manatee County opioid use disorder discussion

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The 12th Judicial Circuit hosted a panel discussion on Thursday about opioid disorder awareness.
July is Florida Courts Opioid Awareness Month.
10 people that work in different areas related to opioid use and treatment in the community spoke at today’s panel.
The Director of Manatee County’s Treatment Courts says the main message is to let people know there are many options here to get help.
James says the county is seeing some progress.
Although there has been a slight uptick in opioid overdoses, the number of opioid-related deaths has reduced significantly.
