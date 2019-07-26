Local Puerto Rican leader says bad texting was only part of the Governor’s problem

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Elizabeth Cuevas Neunder says don’t be fooled, it wasn’t just inappropriate texting that led to the resignation of Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello. The Founder of the Sarasota-based Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce of Florida says government corruption there runs deep.
“This was not the issue of the texting, but that (the texting) is what made it even worse,” she said.
Hundreds of thousands of people took part in demonstrations after some group texts surfaced that many found to be homophobic or anti-women. Rossello eventually agreed to step down, effective August 2nd. He’ll be replaced by Secretary of Justice Wanda Vazquez Garced.
