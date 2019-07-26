Gas leak issues plague Longboat Key residents

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Longboat Key was affected by another gas leak this just weeks after another leak nearby. This latest mishap happened in the 300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive.
We spoke with town officials who couldn’t speak with us on camera, but said that this happened as crews were working on putting conduits underground. “It was around 30 to 45 minutes and the line was still not moving and people were starting to turn around,” Dennis Rudd, Owner of White Sands Dry Cleaner, said.
Rudd remembered how traffic was bumper to bumper on the road on Wednesday night. He uses Gulf of Mexico Drive to get home, but a gas leak forced him to find another route. “Instead of taking 20 minutes like it usually does to get home, it took me a little under two hours to get home,” Rudd said.
Longboat Key town officials told ABC7 that crews that were working on installing underground conduits near the new pass bridge ruptured a gas line. Several agencies were called to the scene to mitigate the leak, including TECO crews who own that gas line. “We immediately come out, we assess the situation, we make it safe, and we make permanent repairs,” Cherie Jacobs, spokesperson for TECO said.
This is not the first time something like this has happened in the area. Last month, crews also ruptured another gas line along Gulf of Mexico Drive and Bay Isles Parkway, not too far away from Rudd’s business. “We thought with all the emergency vehicles, we thought it was a traffic accident,” Rudd said.
Town officials told us they’re working with each project’s contractors to reduce this problem in the future. While some locals like Rudd are worried this is happening too often, they’re still glad it was fixed. “But at least for me it’s not an indication of an antiquated system that need to be totally replaced," Rudd said.
TECO officials are reminding everyone that if you’re planning on digging to call 811 two days before you start your project in order to avoid any leaks.
