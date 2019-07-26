Florida school shooting suspect searched for weapons daily

In this April 5, 2019, file photo, Parkland school suspect Nikolas Cruz listens during a hearing at the Broward Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The public defenders representing Cruz have made an unexpected request to withdraw from the case, saying the man will soon receive nearly a half million dollars from his late mother's life insurance policy. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press | July 26, 2019 at 10:52 AM EDT - Updated July 26 at 10:52 AM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A security guard has testified that Nikolas Cruz was such a threat when he attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that he was searched for weapons every morning.

Cruz is accused of returning to the Parkland, Florida, school on Valentine's Day 2018 and killing 14 students and three educators.

The South Florida SunSentinel reports Kevin Greenleaf testified that 20-year-old Cruz was barred from bringing a backpack on campus after talking of suicide and writing "kill" in a notebook. Greenleaf says he never found a weapon on Cruz.

Administrators forced Cruz to withdraw from school in 2017. The guard’s deposition came in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of Meadow Pollack. Andy Pollack tells the newspaper he’d have never sent his child to school had he known about Cruz.

