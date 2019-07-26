First Alert Weather: Today we start the transition to typical summer weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A stalled front will slowly wash out today as high pressure builds in from the Atlantic. A sustained southwest wind flow will continue to pump moisture into the atmosphere and produce another day with early showers and thunderstorms near the coast which move inland later in the day. You can expect on and off showers almost anywhere and almost anytime by mid-morning and lasting into mid afternoon.
By the weekend high pressure will build in and the typical afternoon and evening summer rain pattern will return. Skies will also start out the day with more sunshine and afternoons will be warmer. The showers will be reversing direction and building inland first then drifting to the coast in the evening.
