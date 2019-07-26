Driving with hazard lights is Illegal when it’s raining in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here is reminder that despite the heavy rain that has been coming through the Suncoast that it is illegal in Florida to drive with your hazard lights on when it’s raining.
The law prohibits driving with flashing hazard lights, except in funeral processions or when the vehicle is legally stopped or disabled on the side of the road.
If in a downpour situation, Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle recommends you drive with lights on low beams.
Distractions should be reduced while driving and of course, you should slow down and be mindful of your surroundings.
