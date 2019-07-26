Camera catches burglars open fire on residents who were trying to stop them

MIAMI, Fla. (WWSB) - Miami Police are looking for two men who were seen on video breaking into an officer’s car parked in a neighborhood.
Both burglars were captured on surveillance video breaking into a Miami Police Officer’s car.
A neighbor says the crooks shot at her around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday. “He tried to kill me,” Jean Modlyn, the woman who was shot at said. “I don’t know, that’s for nothing. I say thank you God, I don’t die”
Police are still looking for the men.
