Camera catches burglars open fire on residents who were trying to stop them

Burglars open fire on residents trying to stop them: Caught on Camera
By ABC7 Staff | July 26, 2019 at 10:36 AM EDT - Updated July 26 at 10:36 AM

MIAMI, Fla. (WWSB) - Miami Police are looking for two men who were seen on video breaking into an officer’s car parked in a neighborhood.

Both burglars were captured on surveillance video breaking into a Miami Police Officer’s car.

A neighbor says the crooks shot at her around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday. “He tried to kill me,” Jean Modlyn, the woman who was shot at said. “I don’t know, that’s for nothing. I say thank you God, I don’t die”

Police are still looking for the men.

