VIDEO: Man jumps into Hillsborough river to avoid law enforcement

HILLSBOROUGH (WWSB) - One man tried to avoid Florida deputies by jumping into Hillsborough river, but wasn’t successful.
On Tuesday, July 23 Jack Knapper, 43 driving a gray Mustang rear ended a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detective, driving an unmarked Chevrolet Impala while he was stopped at a traffic light, according to a release from Florida Highway Patrol. This incident occurred on Bruce B Downs Boulevard, just south of Commerce Palms Boulevard.
FHP says deputies ‘attempted’ to pull Knapper over for a traffic investigation, but he did not stop. FHP says he left the accident, then someone reported a tip they saw the Mustang driving on I-75 just north of the Fletcher Avenue exit.
Reports say Knapper got out of his car and ran into a heavily wooded area before jumping into the Hillsborough River. Deputies say the HCSO Aviation Unit, an FHP trooper and HCSO deputy jumped into the river to get the suspect. Once Knapper was taken out of the river, he was arrested with no incident.
Knapper was charged with the following:
- Leaving the Scene of a Crash,
- Fleeing to Elude,
- Driving without a Valid License
- Resisting Arrest without Violence.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better outcome in this case. Our HCSO deputies and FHP troopers worked together seamlessly to take a dangerous driver off of the road and take him into custody without anyone getting hurt,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Criminals don’t care about county lines or whose jurisdiction they are in, so it’s up to us as law enforcement officers to work as a team to keep our communities safe. I’m proud to say we did just that.”
Deputies say he Knapper could possibly face DUI charges. Due to the Knapper jumping into the river, he was taken to Tampa General Hospital to get checked for exhaustion. No reports in the release indicated any issues.
