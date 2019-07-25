VENICE (WWSB) - Before you plan your walking-workout please be aware of the temporary sidewalk closure in Venice.
The City of Venice says they will be repairing repairing erosion issues at Maxine Barritt Park located at 1800 S. Harbor Dr. This will be conducted along the sidewalk that follows the perimeter of the park’s large pond.
Please put these dates as a reminder in your phone: Monday, July 29 through Wednesday, July 31.
The City says material will be added to these areas and finished with the installation of sod. In addition, the sidewalk on the western portion of the pond will be closed.
Everything else around the area will be open.
