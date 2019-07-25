Service dog kicked out of local restaurant

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Wherever Eva Heakin goes, so does her service dog Gunnar. Heakin suffers from muscular dystrophy, so Gunnar helps her out through every move from one public place to another, but after visiting Apollonia’s Restaurant in Cooper Creek, that all changed. “I called the manager and he said I’m sorry, the owner has a new policy. He said no more dogs of any kind,” said Heakin.