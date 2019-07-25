Service dog kicked out of local restaurant

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Wherever Eva Heakin goes, so does her service dog Gunnar. Heakin suffers from muscular dystrophy, so Gunnar helps her out through every move from one public place to another, but after visiting Apollonia’s Restaurant in Cooper Creek, that all changed. “I called the manager and he said I’m sorry, the owner has a new policy. He said no more dogs of any kind,” said Heakin.
A restaurant she has visited numerous times in the past with her service dog. “I was shocked, absolutely shocked,” said Heakin.
To the point where she called the police. In the Manatee County Sheriff’s incident report, the owner of Apollonia stated he allowed them to dine at the outside area of the restaurant, but not inside because dogs were not allowed.
Also saying it was a private business and it was his right to deny access to people with dogs. The restaurant owner was eventually charged with interfering with the rights of disabled -- Florida Statute 413 gives someone with a disability the right to use a service animal in public places.
Heakin says the deputy told her the report would be turned over to the district attorney for review, but adequate identification for service dogs would help avoid these situations. “More service dog should have identification on them and they should be able to prove they do belong to some organization that they have legal rights to be there,” explained Heakin.
