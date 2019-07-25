Selby Gardens announces they are debt free

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Marie Selby Botanical Gardens has announced as of Thursday they are debt free.
President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki said this is something they are so excited about.
"It's really incredible for all of us at Selby Gardens. Basically it's been the result of the transformation of the institution's operating model to being a living museum. The living museum model came out of our strategic planning process. This idea is that museums create changing experiences, exhibits, and programs and events to garner repeat visitation," Rominiecki said.
Rominiecki said they started to implement the new model in 2015 and they have seen positive change ever since.
"I think you can see that in our membership numbers. We're now up to more than 14,000 member households and I really think that is the community embracing the continuously changing programs."
Selby Gardens debuted their Glass in the Garden exhibit earlier in July and that exhibit will run through August.
"In 2008 we were carrying more than two million dollars in debt and today we are carrying zero and we're really thrilled about it. I think it just lays the strong foundation we need going into the new master-site plan coming up," Rominiecki added.
Now that they are debt-free, they will focus on their new master site plan. That plan would allow for 50% more walkable garden space for the community.
