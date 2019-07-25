Sarasota Military Middle school students raise $1,950 to build a home for a family in Haiti

Sarasota Militarily academy students raise money to build a house for a family in Haiti. (Source: Sarasota Military academy)
By ABC7 Staff | July 25, 2019 at 8:23 AM EDT - Updated July 25 at 8:23 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One family in Haiti will have a home due to the efforts from Sarasota Academy military middle school students.

SMA said in a release the support and assistance of the Southside Rotary club, SMA Prep Interact Club members and staff raised $1,950 for the Haitian Health Foundation organization to construct a home for a family in Haiti.

How did they do it? These kids were creative! SMA said the following:

  • Paying to “dress down” at school instead of wearing the official Sarasota Military Academy uniform
  • Selling “friendship grams"
  • Participating in the Sarasota Music half-marathon run
  • Placing collection cans in each middle school classroom

The homes include a microflush toilet, which flushes a small cup of water into a cement “digester” of soil and earthworms. Every two years, organically-rich compost is removed to use as fertilizer, according to the release from SMA.

The homes also feature a small solar panel for lighting and a radio, and a system for water collection with a basic filtration system providing water for cooking and drinking.

Great job students!

