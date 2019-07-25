Sarasota Military Middle school students raise $1,950 to build a home for a family in Haiti

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One family in Haiti will have a home due to the efforts from Sarasota Academy military middle school students.
SMA said in a release the support and assistance of the Southside Rotary club, SMA Prep Interact Club members and staff raised $1,950 for the Haitian Health Foundation organization to construct a home for a family in Haiti.
How did they do it? These kids were creative! SMA said the following:
- Paying to “dress down” at school instead of wearing the official Sarasota Military Academy uniform
- Selling “friendship grams"
- Participating in the Sarasota Music half-marathon run
- Placing collection cans in each middle school classroom
The homes include a microflush toilet, which flushes a small cup of water into a cement “digester” of soil and earthworms. Every two years, organically-rich compost is removed to use as fertilizer, according to the release from SMA.
The homes also feature a small solar panel for lighting and a radio, and a system for water collection with a basic filtration system providing water for cooking and drinking.
Great job students!
