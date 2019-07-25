Piece of patio furniture slices neck of Bradenton man

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - “It was a very scary situation, my first concern was did I cut my carotid,” said Charlie Lee.
What Lee is talking about is the moment his neck was sliced open last weekend on the patio of his Bradenton home. The doctor says it missed the main artery in his neck by about two centimeters. What’s amazing is this happened in a way you would never think was possible. One of the legs on a metal lounge chair did the damage.
“I could feel inside my neck and I knew there was some serious trauma but I tried to slow my heart rate down and get stabilized,” said Lee.
Lee says a very strong gust of wind known as a funnel effect had lifted him off his feet while he was moving the lounge chair. He ended up in the pool with lots of blood gushing out. Luckily, it happened while a group of friends were at his home, one of them a critical care nurse.
“She immediately applied the pressure and stabilized me, until the paramedics can got there,” said Lee.
Lee was taken to Doctors Hospital in Lakewood Ranch where medical staff took care of the deep cut with 13 stitches. His wife of 37 years is grateful that he survived this freak accident.
“It was the shock of my life and I’m so glad we were surrounded by friends who were here when it happened because I was in the house," said Ann Lee. "Had we been here alone, he would’ve been dead.”
Lee says he is telling his story because he doesn’t want this freak accident involving patio furniture and the wind happening to other people.
“I am one lucky person and the doctor said that I have one or more guardian angels looking over me.,” said Lee.
Lee did pay a visit to the doctor today. He was told his recovery is going very well.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.