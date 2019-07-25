Bradenton man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting, killing homeless man

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man will spend 20 years in prison for shooting and killing a homeless man back in 2017.
Albert Knowles went to his neighbor’s house and told him there was an emergency at his home. His neighbor, which happened to an off-duty deputy, saw the victim, Donald Hammond, on Knowles’ couch.
Knowles first claimed the victim shot himself, but it was later determined that was impossible based on the three gunshot wounds in his body.
Last month jurors reached a verdict that Knowles committed manslaughter.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.