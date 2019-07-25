Navy chief arrested for allegedly trying to meet 14-year-old for sex

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 39-year-old Navy Chief is accused of traveling from Jacksonville to Sarasota County in order to have sex with a person he believed to be 14-years-old.
On July 17, the sheriff’s office says an undercover agent received a message on “FreeChatNow.com” from Travis Deel where they exchanged phone numbers. The agent posed as a 14-year-old and the sheriff’s office says Deel sent messages about sex acts and sent the agent nude photos.
During their conversation on text message, the sheriff's office says Deel stated he was aware of the agent's supposed age and worried about getting in trouble, but still said things like, "Never did anything like this before, especially with someone your age" and "your (sic) young and so damn sexy, I'm a dirty ol' b****** lol."
The sheriff's office says Deel drove from Jacksonville to Sarasota County after having purchased condoms at the Navy Exchange in Jacksonville to meet the supposed teen and engage in sexual activity.
Instead, Deel was taken into custody and charged with using a computer device to solicit a child to commit a sex act, transmission of harmful material and travel to solicit a child to commit sex acts.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.