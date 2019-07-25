More than 400,000 gallons of sewage spills in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A contractor hit a 16-inch sewage main in Venice, causing it to rupture and spill more than 400,000 gallons of sewage at a construction site.
It happened around 1:30pm on Wednesday along Jacaranda Boulevard, between Border Road and Laurel Road. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says the contractor, who is working for a private developer, was working on a new subdivision when crews hit the 16-inch sewage main while digging on the site.
The contractor acted quickly, creating a berm around the spill to prevent the sewage from leaving the construction site. But 448,800 gallons of sewage managed to fill the holding pit before county crews were able to shut off the lift stations.
Repairs began immediately and were completed by 12:30am. The lift stations were restarted.
During repairs, multiple vendors were on site to help clean up the spill. As of 8am on Thursday, they’ve cleaned up around 171,000 gallons of sewage. Recovery efforts continue Thursday.
The good news is the Florida Department of Environmental Protection says no off-site storm water or surface waters were affected.
