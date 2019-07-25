Memo shows Sarasota Supt. knew details of sexual harassment complaint against COO weeks before placing him on leave

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A memo obtained by the Herald-Tribune shows Sarasota County School District Superintendent Todd Bowden knew details of a sexual harassment complaint against Jeff Maultsby, the district’s Chief Operating Officers, weeks before placing him on administrative leave.
Bowden told us that this is an open two-part investigation. The first part of the investigation is about Maultsby’s actions and the second part is about the actions of Bowden and the human resources department of the Sarasota County school district. He also said that when the full report of everything that happened comes out he believes that it will show that his actions were proportionate to the complaint at that time.
On June 18, Supt. Bowden placed Maultsby on leave, citing new information in an ongoing sexual harassment complaint against Maultsby, filed by his administrative assistant. But the Herald-Tribune reports that a memo from May 22 shows Supt. Bowden knew then many of the details in the complaint and it’s unclear why Maultsby wasn’t placed on administrative leave sooner or what new information was learned.
ABC7 reached out to the district for a response and received this statement: “We are unable to comment on details that may concern or relate to any complaints or open investigations. There are statutes we are trying to comply with. Thank you for your understanding.”
A lengthy text message exchange was released by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office on June 20 between Maultsby and his administrative assistant. Some of the dialogue included Maultsby saying, “I love you Raina, You know I love you Ms. Raina.” In another exchange he said that he loves her and mentions he’s over it. And his assistant replied, “I see how you operate, okay it’s over. But I know your kind.”
Supt. Bowden talked about the action being taken during an afternoon school board meeting on June 18. “I made the decision this morning to place Jeff Maultsby on administrative leave, effective immediately," said Bowden. "He had already been removed from his work space and now will no longer work along staff until the investigation is concluded.”
Maultsby’s assistant filed a sexual harassment complaint against him with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission after she says he propositioned her. He also allegedly bragged about sleeping with other female employees from the school district.
Patricia Gardner, President of the Sarasota Classified Teachers Association, told us the superintendent took a step in the right direction with his decision.
“I think it was a correct thing to do. I think it’s a little late, it should’ve happened weeks ago when the complaint was first made," said Gardener. "That’s what they do with any other employees, but I am glad that it happened finally.”
An outside investigator will continue to take a closer look at these sexual harassment allegations against Maultsby. A final report on this is expected in the coming weeks. Since this is an ongoing investigation, the school district could not comment but one school board member says she’s satisfied with the superintendent’s decision and they will stay on top of this situation.
“We’ll look at what actions were taken, what complaints were brought forward,” said Shirley Brown, a Board Member with the Sarasota County School District.
Jody Dumas, the current executive director for facilities, planning and construction will take over Maultsby’s position while he remains on paid administrative leave.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.