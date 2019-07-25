Loss of YMCAs leaves void for Sarasota seniors

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The fall-out continues over the upcoming closure of both YMCA branches in Sarasota County. The YMCA offers a series of classes and programs designed for seniors -- and also serves as a gathering place for older residents But that will stop abruptly when the Euclid Avenue and Potter Park facilities close due to financial issues on September 13th.
The President & CEO of the Senior Friendship Centers (Sarasota, Venice) says it’s vitally important for these seniors to stay active, despite the loss of their routine.
“Inactivity is really akin to smoking. They say sitting is the new smoking. And really social isolation can lead to early onset of dementia,” said Erin McLeod, who has worked for SFC since 2004.
“We’re sad to see a fellow non-profit face difficult times like this. We just want the community to know we’re here as back-up,” McLeod said.
For more information on the Senior Friendship Centers extensive programming, go to www.friendshipcenters.org
