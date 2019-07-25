Interim Principal named at Lincoln Memorial Academy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ronnie King has been selected as the the Interim Principal at Lincoln Memorial Academy.
King was introduced to staff members at the school on Thursday morning by Manatee District Superintendent Cynthia Saunders and Executive Director of Secondary Schools, Willie Clark.
King served as the Principal at Lincoln Middle School from 2012 until 2014. This was prior to the school’s transition to a charter school. He also served in Manatee County as an Assistant Principal at Harllee Middle School from 2014 until 2017 and as the Principal at Oneco Elementary School from 2017 until 2019. King joined the Manatee County School District in 2012.
“Mr. King’s prior experience as Principal at Lincoln will be an asset as we assist the school in achieving financial solvency,” Saunders said. “Our foremost goal right now is to make sure the school is fully prepared to welcome students back on August 12th so that it can continue to carry out its mission of teaching academics alongside life preparation. We are grateful for Mr. King’s willingness to serve in this interim capacity during this time of transition.”
The School Board of Manatee County voted to take control of Lincoln Memorial Academy on this past Tuesday.
