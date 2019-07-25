House passes bill to silence robocalls

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The state is one step closer to not having to with as many may robocalls per day anymore.
On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation co-sponsored by Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan to crack down on illegal robocalls.
The ‘Stopping Bad Robocalls Act’ would toughen penalties and require telecom service providers to adopt call authentication technology.
The U.S. Senate passed similar legislation earlier this year.
The 941 area code received over 44 million scam robocalls in 2018.
