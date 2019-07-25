Homeless Community Care Court held in Sarasota on Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota held it’s ‘Community Care Court’, the first of its kind in Florida, which focuses on a path to end homelessness.
The court takes on cases of homeless people charged with minor criminal activity. Those who opt into the program diverted into programs for mental health screening, drug and alcohol assessment and employment.
On Wednesday, the court heard 45 cases, but only 10 of the people charged showed up.
The city’s Homelessness Response Coordinator says they’ll continue to do all they can to get these people on a better path.
Since the Community Care Court began in January, 21 people voluntarily entered the program and five successfully graduated with the criminal charges dropped.
