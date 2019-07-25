Grades rise from ’C’ to ‘A’ at McIntosh Middle School

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In less than three weeks, schools on the Suncoast will be back in session, and one school in particular is starting off with a lot to celebrate. Faculty and staff at McIntosh Middle School in Sarasota implemented programs to bring the school from a "C" rating to an "A" grade in the past two years.
For the past couple years, faculty and staff here improved student performance with what is called I-Ready. It’s a program where teachers can concentrate on exactly what the students needs to learn to be as well-rounded as possible. “So you’ll work with them specific to your classes?? Ok great,” Assistant Principal Lindsay Csogi said when speaking to a student.
Csogi and her staff are getting ready for the start of the school year. Using the I-Ready program for language arts and math instruction as a key component in the student’s learning environment.
“Not only does it help to fill in the gaps of learning, but it helps the teachers so that they can inform instruction and work with them in small groups on specific standards that they might be lacking in,” Csogi said.
“We know where every student is, and what every students’ needs are and then we put together those strategies on what we do next," Dr. Harriet Moore, the Principal, said.
Moore led the schoolwide charge of I-Ready. She says each month, the school team participates in a “Focus Friday," an opportunity for teachers to look closely at the data collected from the program. It’s one of the key reasons the school jumped from a a "C" to an "A", encouraging students to monitor their own growth. “Teachers also discuss the data across the content area," Moore said. "It’s not just the english and math teachers, but its english math, social studies and science. Everyone is involved in student learning and student growth.”
Specifically, helping students with questions they may encounter on the Florida Standards Assessments. “We’re trying to focus on some students who might be struggling a little bit in reading and we need to get them over that hump, then we can pull those students and they can work with specific teachers so that goes into how we build our schedule," Moore said.
A schedule Csogi says she can work with. “It’s so enjoyable to work in an environment that is really student centered," Csogi said.
The school has also implemented a rewards program this summer. It’s specifically designed for students reading below level and to bring them up to speed for the upcoming Fall season.
