Florida: Tracking ‘Guardian’ teachers who have guns in the classroom

(WWSB) - More than two months after Governor Ron Desantis signed an expansion of the controversial school ‘Guardian’ program, state officials have not tracked how many school districts will allow classroom teachers to be armed.
The state has a list of the 34 districts participating in the guardian program, but the list does not detail how many districts will allow teachers to be armed.
The Department of Education says it will begin tracking the number of districts that allow armed teachers as part of a grant application process for funding to train guardians.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.