Florida: Tracking ‘Guardian’ teachers who have guns in the classroom

State to Track Districts with 'Guardian' Teachers
By ABC7 Staff | July 25, 2019 at 7:57 AM EDT - Updated July 25 at 7:57 AM

(WWSB) - More than two months after Governor Ron Desantis signed an expansion of the controversial school ‘Guardian’ program, state officials have not tracked how many school districts will allow classroom teachers to be armed.

The state has a list of the 34 districts participating in the guardian program, but the list does not detail how many districts will allow teachers to be armed.

The Department of Education says it will begin tracking the number of districts that allow armed teachers as part of a grant application process for funding to train guardians.

