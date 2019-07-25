FIU Bridge collapse builder awarded new contract

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The construction company who was building the FIU bridge that collapsed in 2018 has won a contract extension for projects at Miami International Airport.
Miami-Dade County commissioners unanimously approved the extension into 2020 for Magnum Construction Management (MCM).
The vote extends it’s 2011 agreement to run small construction projects at the airport.
This is the first successful vote since the March 2018 collapse of the bridge it was building for Florida International University.
MCM filed for bankruptcy earlier this year and is in the process of settling claims related to the bridge collapse.
