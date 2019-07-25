First Alert Weather: Wet and cloudy weather continues on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A stalled front will again be a focal point for showers and thunderstorms. An area of low pressure may develop on the front. Although the Hurricane Center is watching the area for possible development the chance for a tropical system is very low. A sustained southwest wind flow will continue to pump moisture into the atmosphere and produce another wet day. You can expect on and off showers almost anywhere and almost anytime today. Should one storm after another will move in from the Gulf and push inland. Some storms could be stronger with heavy rain and gusty winds.