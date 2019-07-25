Did you know? It’s illegal to drive with your hazard lights on in Florida when it’s raining

Did you know? It’s illegal to drive with your hazard lights on in Florida when it’s raining
(Source: WAFB)
By Kamara Daughtry | July 25, 2019 at 9:56 AM EDT - Updated July 25 at 10:04 AM

(WWSB) - Before you get back on the road, and your ABC7 First Alert Weather App tells you it’s about to pour down raining. You must remember this: In Florida, it’s illegal to drive with your hazard lights on when it’s raining.

Florida law prohibits driving with flashing hazard lights, except in funeral processions. Use hazard lights when the vehicle is legally stopped or disabled on the side of the road.

According to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor vehicle website they recommend ‘When visibility is low, drive slow.’

Hazard lights are for emergency responders to determine if a driver has an issue on the road.

FHSMV recommends the following:

  • Drive with lights on low beams
  • Slow down
  • Signal turns
  • Reduce distractions
  • Use wipers and defrosters
  • Never stop on the road

So remember, do not put your hazard lights on unless it’s an emergency.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.