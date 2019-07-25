Did you know? It’s illegal to drive with your hazard lights on in Florida when it’s raining

(WWSB) - Before you get back on the road, and your ABC7 First Alert Weather App tells you it’s about to pour down raining. You must remember this: In Florida, it’s illegal to drive with your hazard lights on when it’s raining.
Florida law prohibits driving with flashing hazard lights, except in funeral processions. Use hazard lights when the vehicle is legally stopped or disabled on the side of the road.
According to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor vehicle website they recommend ‘When visibility is low, drive slow.’
Hazard lights are for emergency responders to determine if a driver has an issue on the road.
- Drive with lights on low beams
- Slow down
- Signal turns
- Reduce distractions
- Use wipers and defrosters
- Never stop on the road
So remember, do not put your hazard lights on unless it’s an emergency.
