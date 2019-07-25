Construction update on U.S. 41 between Beneva Rd and McIntosh Rd

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A big construction project continues on U.S. 41 between McIntosh Road and Beneva Road in Sarasota County.
The $5.5 million project aims to improve safety on the stretch of road and make it more accessible for all modes of transportation. Crews will be improving the lighting in the road, the traffic signs,the sidewalks, and the drainage system. The project will also include reconstructing the U.S. 41 southbound bridge over Catfish Creek.
Most of the construction will take place during overnight hours. Northbound closures during construction will happen between 6 p.m. And 6 a.m. Southbound closures during the project will happen between 6:30 p.m. And 9:30 a.m.
The speed limit in the construction zone has been reduced to 45 mph.
The project is set to be complete by this winter.
