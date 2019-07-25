Cold front stops short of Suncoast on Thursday with more rain in forecast for some

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front has moved into N. Florida and the N. Gulf of Mexico. While it is rare to get a cold front this far south during this time of year it’s not unheard of. This front will become stationary on Thursday and eventually fade away by this weekend.
This front has once again forced the high pressure ridge to the S. of our area which means the SW flow will continue on Thursday. This will keep us in the deep tropical moisture which will bring a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms moving in from the Gulf toward the NE at 15 mph. The timing will once again be in the morning and early afternoon along the coast and then mainly inland say after 3 to 4 p.m.
By Friday we will start to see a transition back to those afternoon and evening storms but we will still see the possibility of a few morning coastal showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80′s on Thursday and low 90′s on Friday.
The weekend is looking good with mostly sunny skies with increasing cloudiness late in the day along with a good chance for late day storms once again moving from the SE to the NW.
