Affordable housing progressing in North Port

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The high cost of living for many people living and working in Sarasota County, but thanks to a new state grant one city on the Suncoast may soon have more affordable housing options.
That future development will be built off of West Price Boulevard and Citizens Parkway. North Port generally has the most affordable homes in the county, and even that doesn’t help hundreds of lower-income families. That will be changing as 126 apartments will be built on this piece of land specifically targeted for those families.
“I think it’s going to be great to have these apartment-type housing here," Tiffany Carey of North Port said. "We don’t have that in North Port.” Not only will the development known as Palm Port be apartments, but units that the 40 percent of families in North Port who are categorized as “cost burdened” can afford.
The state chooses one city a year to $50,000 to aid in new affordable housing. In addition to the money from the state, the City of North Port is also kicking in another $50,000. “It’s a really big deal," Nicole Galehouse, City of North Port Planning Manager said. "Affordable housing is something we hear about all the time, and we have so many people who can’t make ends meet in the area.”
90 percent of the units will be set aside for those who earn less than $20,000 annually. While the other 10 percent will be for the remaining low-income demographic of the city.
While most welcome this project, many are concerned that it will negatively impact North Port. “It’ll depend if they put in the right requirements, Carey said. "I know where I’m from we had a lot of affordable housing there, and I think it depends on the area and what you allow. If you don’t allow it to get bad, bad things won’t come.”
City officials agree and they say this new low-income development is not going to be a crime-driver. “I mean that’s always a concern when you talk about affordable housing," Galehouse said. "People automatically think it’s going to be a slum area and bring in the worst kind of people, but really, these programs are meant to get these working families somewhere that’s affordable to live.”
The plans will now go through a public hearing process with the commission, and if it gets fully approved construction will begin in about a year.
