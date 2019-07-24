37-year-old man found guilty of molesting 12-year-old girl

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County man has been convicted of molesting a 12-year-old girl over the course of more than a year.
In September 2018, the victim told authorities in Palmetto that 37-year-old Courtney Burley had started molesting her when she was just 11, in April 2017, and that the incidents had continued until just a few days before she told authorities what was happening.
Burley was arrested and prosecutors say he made admissions about the sexual abuse during a video recorded jail visitation in September 2018. That evidence was presented to a jury, who deliberated around 40 minutes on Tuesday before finding Burley guilty.
Burley was convicted of one count of sexual battery and two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation upon a child. A judge sentenced him to life in prison, which is the mandatory sentence for this conviction, and designated Burley a sexual predator.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.