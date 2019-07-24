Sertoma Club scrambling to replace YMCA space

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the past 60 years, the Sertoma Club--which stands for Service to Mankind--has been serving mankind through a variety of ways, including a clinic to help kids with speech and communication challenges. They’ve helped more than a thousand children, including over the past 9 years at the YMCA on Bahia Vista in Sarasota.
Now that the YMCA is closing its two locations in Sarasota County on September 13th, the Sertoma Club is looking for a new space to help local kids.
“We’re hoping somebody watching today might have some space available that we could use so we can provide our speech and language therapy services to local kids," said Sertoma member Tim Self.
If you’d like to donate space, go to www.sertomasarasota.com.
