Sarasota man arrested for wrecking ATV and injuring passenger

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A 33-year-old Sarasota man is facing charges after a crash in North Port on Sunday that injured his passenger.
Deputies responded to a crash around 6pm in the middle of the intersection of Yorkshire Street and Shortleaf Drive between an ATV and a Ford Ranger pickup truck.
Deputies say Shortleaf Drive has a clearly marked white stop bar, but the ATV's driver, Augisnerd Blanc, did not stop and crashed into the truck. A juvenile who was on the ATV with Blanc was ejected, suffering serious head injuries, and others on the scene took him to the ER, where he was later transferred to All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg for intensive treatment.
According to the sheriff's office, Blanc had his license revoked in 2008 and has seven previous convictions of driving on a suspended license.
Blanc was arrested and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked with knowledge, driving while license suspended or no license causing death or serious bodily injured, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating an unregistered motor vehicle on a roadway.
After being cleared by the hospital, Blanc was taken into custody and transported to the Sarasota County Jail.
