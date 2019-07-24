Sarasota city commissioners pass plastic straw ban

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota city commissioners voting unanimously to move forward with a ban on plastic straws.
The ordinance prohibits the distribution and use of expanded polystyrene within special events, sidewalk cafe permits and city lease agreements.
It would also prohibit the distribution of single use straws on public properties unless specifically requested by the customer.
A second reading is required and is expected at the commission’s August 19th meeting before the ordinance takes effect.
