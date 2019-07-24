$10,000 reward offered for Cold Case in Manatee County

MANTAEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for killing a 16-year-old girl in Manatee County.
On February 11, 2006, the body of Amber Woods was found 20 feet off the south side of SR 62, around three miles west of the Hardee County line. She had been shot.
Woods was last seen alive that Saturday by her aunt, who saw the teen leave their home on SR 62 in Hardee County around 12:30pm.
Deputies say there was no evidence she was forcibly taken from the home and despite dozens of interviews, no arrests have been made and a motive for the shooting is unclear.
Now the sheriff's office and Gold Star Club of Manatee County are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to call 941-747-3011 Ext. 2551 or Crime Stoppers toll free at 866-634-TIPS or e-mail at crimestoppers@co.manatee.fl.us
