Manatee County School District moves forward with selecting a new interim principal for Lincoln Memorial Academy

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The fate of Lincoln Memorial Academy now sits in hands of the Manatee County School District.
The district is now in full control of the school for now, a decision made late Tuesday night and after the resignation of Principal Eddie Hundley.
One Manatee County School Board member also telling ABC 7 that the Sheriff’s office is now involved, after serving Hundley notice that he can no longer set foot on the school campus.
“That decision had to be made in light of a directive by Richard Corcoran from the Florida Department of Education that if our board would not act he would by today”, says Mitchell Teitelbaum, the District’s General Counsel.
District leaders voted late Tuesday night to take the school over, and banned former principal Eddie Hundley from the campus.
Hundley resigned Monday amid a financial controversy, and because he recommended a teacher for a job, when he knew that teacher was under investigation for inappropriate contact with a student.
In a letter sent to staff Monday, Hundley named an interim principal and mentioned he would continue to provide the guidance and leadership to the school.
Manatee County school board leaders say any involvement by Hundley is against the law.
“Based upon the actions of our board which was a 4 to 1 board, their governance discontinues at this point in time. The district it self will appoint an interim principal and take necessary steps to make sure the school continues to run”, says Teitelbaum.
A big job the district now has to take on weeks before the new school year.
The school is in a financial deficit of more than $700,000, owes the Florida teachers pension fund $60,000 and has spent a total of $4 million given to the school by the district.
This has district wondering where that money went.
The latest check received was a little over $281,000.
Ten days later the school received a notice that the water is due to be shut off in six days.
"Commissioner Corcoran has referred this matter to the State Attorney’s Office, says Teitelbaum.
The school board is also requesting a forensic audit of all school financials.
The school has two days to submit those documents.
Thursday, the district’s superintendent is expected to make a final decision on who will be the new interim principal.
Those in the running for the position are Omar Edwards, Ronnie King and Darlene Proue.
As of now the school has to give the district back the $281,000.
ABC 7 was told that money was intended to go towards the charter school’s new school year.
Our station also told any current liabilities like teacher pensions, and unpaid teachers will be the responsibility of Lincoln Memorial’s Board Members not the school district.
