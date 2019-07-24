Local hotels benefit from The World Rowing U23 Championships

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The World Rowing Under 23 Championships have begun at Nathan Benderson Park.
Just under 800 athletes from 52 countries around the world will be competing at the event.
With the amount of people that the event draws in, it has a significant impact on the Suncoast’s economy. Visit Sarasota County said around 500 hotel rooms have been booked from the teams competing. The average stay for those teams is between ten days and two weeks.
"So this is definitely a slow time for tourism in Sarasota, especially as we get into August and school is going to start going back into session, so this is the perfect time to bring this many athletes and fans to Sarasota," said Visit Sarasota County's Sports Director, Shelby Connett.
The Even Hotel in Lakewood Ranch is a local hotel hosting multiple different rowing teams from different countries as well as the team from the U.S. The hotel's marketing and sales director said their hotel is usually at 50% occupancy this time of year, but this event has their hotel practically full.
"They've pretty much filled the whole hotel. They eat breakfast, lunch and dinner here. And they need their 5,000 calories a day, so our food and beverage department is very active for about ten days straight," said Rob Ferguson, who is the Corporate Director of Sales and Marketing at the Even Hotel Sarasota-Lakewood Ranch.
Visit Sarasota County doesn't have the numbers just yet on how much money this event is bringing to the Suncoast. But, they say based on the number of people who are attending the event and the amount of time they're staying, it looks like it will bring in more money than The World Masters Championships that happened last year. That event brought in over $3.1 million.
Tickets are still available to watch the competition. They are $20 and are good for all five days of the event. You can buy them at Nathan Benderson Park or online at www.worldunder23.com .
