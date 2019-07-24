First Alert Weather: Off and on showers and thunderstorms again today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A front will sag south into northern Florida and stall. An area of low pressure may develop on the front and the Hurricane Center is giving the northern Gulf waters a 20% chance for tropical development. The front, the energy necessary to produce the low to our north and a sustained southwest wind flow will all add up to another wet day. You can expect on and off showers almost anywhere and almost anytime today. Should one storm after another pass over the same location today enough rain could fall to produce roadway ponding. Use caution today when driving into rain storms.