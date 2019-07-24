66-year-old Sarasota County minister arrested on 500 counts of possession of child porn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 66-year-old minister has been arrested by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office on 500 counts of possession of child pornography.
On Tuesday, July 23 detectives executed a search warrant at the home of Charles Andrews in Englewood, where the sheriff’s office says an IP address was used to download 70 images of child pornography. Detectives say Andrews, who was working as a minister at the Osprey Church of Christ, lived at the home and had downloaded more than 500 images of child porn, including at least 50 depicting sexual battery of a child.
Andrews is a registered sex offender in Florida, having been convicted of second degree sexual abuse in Alabama in 2006. During the investigation, detectives say they learned Andrews used two email addresses and a social media account that were not reported to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, as required.
In addition to child pornography charges, Andrews is facing three counts of failure to meet the registration requirements of a sex offender.
Andrews remains in the Sarasota County Jail without bond. Detectives say their investigation continues.
