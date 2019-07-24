Combating panhandling issues in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County commissioners are tackling the issue of panhandling.
Community members showed up to Tuesday’s commission meeting to talk about the problem. Panhandlers are allowed to be out on street corners and intersections as long as they are not impeding any traffic. People were very vocal during Tuesday’s meeting about totally doing away with panhandling.
“We are fed up with being held up at our street corners,” Ryan Bray, an advocate against panhandling said. “We can’t go anywhere when we’re stopped at a stop light.”
Recently, Ryan Bray was turned down after offering a panhandler a job. He was very outspoken about this issue at Tuesday’s commission meeting. “The panhandlers can come up be ignorant and say outlandish things if we don’t give them money and and that’s got to stop,” Bray said.
County commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to ask the county’s attorney to look at what other community’s are doing to regulate and reduce the number of panhandlers. In 60 days, that attorney will have to come back with ideas to protect both the panhandler and the public.
“I feel that strongly we’ve got to help those who want help but we also need to look at what’s best for our community and a panhandler on every corner is not doing to community any justice,” Misty Servia, Manatee County commissioner said.
Turning Points is a center to help the homeless is against panhandling. The executive director say many panhandlers are not homeless and are just preying on those who are generous. “They just want the money,” Adelle Rozer, Executive Director of Turning Points said. “That tells you the difference between those in who are really in need and those who want the money.”
She says instead of giving money at a street corner offer help like a stay at a shelter even information about centers like turning points. We caught up with a local panhandler who goes by the name Herb. He says is homeless and hopes the county doesn’t enforce any ordinance to do away with the way he makes his money.
“I’ve been out here since October,” Rozer said. “When I first came out here there was no one out here. I don’t mean to start any trouble but I’m just trying to support my grandkids.”
Advocating for change does not stop here. Tomorrow concerned citizens plan to be at the Bradenton City Council meeting to voice their concerns about panhandling.
