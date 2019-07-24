Butternut squash and sweet potato tagine w/peppered bacon butter pecan sauce

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ingredients
Butternut Squash & Sweet potato Tagine
2 Butternut squash, diced and blanched
5 Large Sweet potato, diced and blanched
1 Large White Onion, Julianne
2 TBS Grape seed oil
1 TBS Turmeric
1 TSP Cumin
1 TSP Ginger powder
1 TSP Oregano
1 TSP Allspice
Salt & Pepper to taste
Butter Pecan Sauce
1# Peppered Uncured Bacon
1/2 CUP Pecan Halves
1 TBS Butter
unsalted
1/4 TSP Nutmeg
1/4 TSP Cinnamon
1/2 CUP Brown Sugar
3 TSP Cornstarch
3/4 CUP Heavy milk
Instructions
TAGINE
1:Combine Butternut squash, Sweet Potato, and Onion
2: Mix seasons well , Save salt and pepper for last
3: Add Grape seed oil toss place in Tagine
4:Preheat oven to 325° Place in oven for 1 hour
BUTTER PECAN SAUCE
1:On med-heat Add Diced Bacon to pot render fat for oil
2:Add Pecans Sauté until Browned on outside
3:Add season
4: Add sugar and butter slightly caramelize
5: Add starch
6: Finish with heavy cream reduce into thick pourable sauce.
