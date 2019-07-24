Butternut squash and sweet potato tagine w/peppered bacon butter pecan sauce

Butternut squash and sweet potato tagine w/peppered bacon butter pecan sauce
By ABC7 Staff | July 24, 2019 at 5:03 PM EDT - Updated July 24 at 5:09 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ingredients

Butternut Squash & Sweet potato Tagine

2 Butternut squash, diced and blanched

5 Large Sweet potato, diced and blanched

1 Large White Onion, Julianne

2 TBS Grape seed oil

1 TBS Turmeric

1 TSP Cumin

1 TSP Ginger powder

1 TSP Oregano

1 TSP Allspice

Salt & Pepper to taste

Butter Pecan Sauce

1# Peppered Uncured Bacon

1/2 CUP Pecan Halves

1 TBS Butter

unsalted

1/4 TSP Nutmeg

1/4 TSP Cinnamon

1/2 CUP Brown Sugar

3 TSP Cornstarch

3/4 CUP Heavy milk

Instructions

TAGINE

1:Combine Butternut squash, Sweet Potato, and Onion

2: Mix seasons well , Save salt and pepper for last

3: Add Grape seed oil toss place in Tagine

4:Preheat oven to 325° Place in oven for 1 hour

BUTTER PECAN SAUCE

1:On med-heat Add Diced Bacon to pot render fat for oil

2:Add Pecans Sauté until Browned on outside

3:Add season

4: Add sugar and butter slightly caramelize

5: Add starch

6: Finish with heavy cream reduce into thick pourable sauce.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.