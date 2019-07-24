Almost 1,000 gallons of sewage spilled into a parking lot in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A grease blockage led to around 1,000 gallons of sewage spilling into a parking lot on Cattleman Road on Tuesday.
Crews were called to the Home Depot on Cattleman around 6:45pm after reports came in of a large amount of sewage in the parking lot. Officials say a restaurant is nearby and a grease blockage was found in the main gravity line, leading to the overflow.
The restaurant management hired a contractor to clean up around 1,000 gallons of sewage in the parking lot, recovering around 900 gallons. The cleanup effort continues and lime was spread in the area. No water was contaminated.
Crews cleared the line and are returning to the scene Wednesday to determine the extent of the grease problem.
