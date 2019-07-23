VIDEO: First 12 statues honoring veterans lowered underwater into the Gulf of Mexico

CLEARWATER (WWSB) - Florida has one of the nation’s first underwater dive memorial’s honoring veterans, that were lowered into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.
“Circle of Heroes”, will be roughly 10 miles off the Pinellas County shore, according to the release from Brighter Future Florida.
According to BFF, the Circle of Heroes mission wants to promote a therapeutic dive site for disabled veterans suffering from PTSD, depression and trauma. Additionally, the statues will become an artificial reef to help sustain marine life in the gulf waters, according to BFF.
Fun Facts:
- All statues stand 6-feet tall, will form a “Circle of Heroes” 40-feet underwater
- In the center, a single monument - weighing nearly 3 tons - features bronze emblems representing each of the U.S. armed forces — Air Force, Army, Marines, Navy, and Coast Guard.
Video Courtesy: Bright Future of Florida
