Vegetarian Pad Thai ~Sweet and Sour

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ethnic cuisine is my passion. I left Los Angeles twenty years ago to move to Sarasota. Even though we live in paradise, there were a couple of things I missed. At the top of the list was this sweet and sour version of pad thai noodles. I called the chef at the Emerald restaurant (my favorite) in LA and he remembered my love for his noodles. He was glad to share his secret with me~what a guy.
Serves 8
The Vegetables
1 Red Pepper Large Dice
1 Yellow Pepper Large Dice
1 Large Onion Large Dice
1 Large Carrot Half Moons
2 Stalks of Celery Large Dice
3 Cloves of Garlic
2 Tbsp. of Grated Ginger Root
3 Eggs Scrambled and Shredded
2 Tbsp. Peanut Oil
The Sauce
½ Cup Hungarian Paprika
½ Cup Granulated Sugar
½ Cup White Vinegar
4 Tbsp. Soy Sauce
3 Tbsp. Fish Sauce
The Garnish
½ Cup Peanuts
1 Bunch Cilantro
1 Lime Wedges
Noodles
One Pound of Pad Thai Rice Noodles
4 Tbsp. Roasted Sesame Oil
Technique
Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil. Place noodles in water and let sit until just soft to the bite. Run under cold water. Drain well and add sesame oil, toss to coat.
In a large sauté pan, add peanut oil and all the ingredients under the vegetables. Sauté for a minute or two just until slightly softened. Add the vegetables to the noodles. Mix well with tongs or your hands.
In a mixing bowl~mix together sauce ingredients with a whisk. Pour on vegetables and noodles. Adjust seasoning. Wearing gloves mix well. Let sit for at least one hour to let the flavors meld. Add a little water to a sauté pan and heat desired amount of pad thai.
When hot, place in middle of plate, garnish with a few sprigs of cilantro, a wedge of lime and some peanuts.
