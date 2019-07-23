Vegetarian Pad Thai ~Sweet and Sour

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ethnic cuisine is my passion. I left Los Angeles twenty years ago to move to Sarasota. Even though we live in paradise, there were a couple of things I missed. At the top of the list was this sweet and sour version of pad thai noodles. I called the chef at the Emerald restaurant (my favorite) in LA and he remembered my love for his noodles. He was glad to share his secret with me~what a guy.