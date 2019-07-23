Vegetarian Pad Thai ~Sweet and Sour

July 23, 2019

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ethnic cuisine is my passion. I left Los Angeles twenty years ago to move to Sarasota. Even though we live in paradise, there were a couple of things I missed. At the top of the list was this sweet and sour version of pad thai noodles. I called the chef at the Emerald restaurant (my favorite) in LA and he remembered my love for his noodles. He was glad to share his secret with me~what a guy.

Serves 8

The Vegetables

1 Red Pepper Large Dice

1 Yellow Pepper Large Dice

1 Large Onion Large Dice

1 Large Carrot Half Moons

2 Stalks of Celery Large Dice

3 Cloves of Garlic

2 Tbsp. of Grated Ginger Root

3 Eggs Scrambled and Shredded

2 Tbsp. Peanut Oil

The Sauce

½ Cup Hungarian Paprika

½ Cup Granulated Sugar

½ Cup White Vinegar

4 Tbsp. Soy Sauce

3 Tbsp. Fish Sauce

The Garnish

½ Cup Peanuts

1 Bunch Cilantro

1 Lime Wedges

Noodles

One Pound of Pad Thai Rice Noodles

4 Tbsp. Roasted Sesame Oil

Technique

Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil. Place noodles in water and let sit until just soft to the bite. Run under cold water. Drain well and add sesame oil, toss to coat.

In a large sauté pan, add peanut oil and all the ingredients under the vegetables. Sauté for a minute or two just until slightly softened. Add the vegetables to the noodles. Mix well with tongs or your hands.

In a mixing bowl~mix together sauce ingredients with a whisk. Pour on vegetables and noodles. Adjust seasoning. Wearing gloves mix well. Let sit for at least one hour to let the flavors meld. Add a little water to a sauté pan and heat desired amount of pad thai.

When hot, place in middle of plate, garnish with a few sprigs of cilantro, a wedge of lime and some peanuts.

