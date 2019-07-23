Unusual cold front brings better chances for showers and thunderstorms to Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cold fronts usually don’t make it all the way down to Florida during the heart of Summer but this one is going to do just that. This front will get hung up over N. Florida on Wednesday and force a lot of moisture into W. Central Florida through Thursday.
This front should fade on Friday and we should get back to a more typical pattern for the weekend with mainly late afternoon and early evening storms coming in from the east and southeast.
Until then we will see onshore flow from the SW which will bring occasional showers and thunderstorms gathering in the Gulf and working through the Suncoast during Thursday and Friday. The rain chances will stay high on Wednesday with a 50% chance for storms and then 70% chance on Thursday. Some of the storms will bring some heavy rain at times. The timing of the storms will be mainly around sunrise through mid afternoon and then the main focus will be inland during the late afternoon and evening.
Outside of the storms we will see partly cloudy skies at times with mostly cloudy conditions expected mainly during the mid day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80′s through Thursday and then expect more morning sunshine over the weekend with mainly late day storms both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90′s both on Saturday and Sunday
