Unusual cold front brings better chances for showers and thunderstorms to Suncoast

Until then we will see onshore flow from the SW which will bring occasional showers and thunderstorms gathering in the Gulf and working through the Suncoast during Thursday and Friday. The rain chances will stay high on Wednesday with a 50% chance for storms and then 70% chance on Thursday. Some of the storms will bring some heavy rain at times. The timing of the storms will be mainly around sunrise through mid afternoon and then the main focus will be inland during the late afternoon and evening.