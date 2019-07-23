Sarasota YMCA announces it will be closing two remaining fitness centers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota YMCA is notifying its staff and members that it plans to close its two remaining fitness centers in just a matter of months.
The Y has two fitness center locations, including the Frank G. Berlin Senior Branch on South Euclid Avenue and the Evalyn Sadlier Jones Branch on Potter Park Drive. Staff at both centers are being told they will close on September 13 at 5pm.
Notices are being put up around the buildings to notify members. The Sarasota YMCA says it is closing the fitness centers due to declining membership and program participation.
In a letter to members, the YMCA writes:
“Despite best efforts that were made to try to stabilize the operations of those fitness centers, they have operated at a financial loss for the past several years and the YMCA can no longer sustain them. With the closing of these fitness centers, the YMCA Board will be turning 100% of its focus to operating the YMCA’s ongoing foster care and social services programs that have served vulnerable populations in this community for many decades, including abused, neglected and at-risk children.”
The YMCA says their leaders and board members considered closure as a “last possible alternative” and the decision came after “substantial cost cutting, changes to pricing, modifications of program offerings, and other actions failed to make a measurable improvement.” The organization said it even attempted to merge its fitness centers with other YMCAs, without success, and tried to raise money from prominent members of the community.
Members will have access through September 13 at 5pm and their last payment will be deducted on August 15. Any member who prepaid for an annual or semi-annual membership will get a pro-rated refund. Sports and other programs will also end on September 13 and refunds will also be processed on a pro-rated basis.
In a letter to staff, the organization writes, “This is not the outcome we wanted. We are incredibly grateful to our hard working, loyal and dedicated staff for all they continue to do for the organization and we will do everything we can to support those employees impacted by the fitness center closures.”
The branches will continue to operate foster care and social service programs. Before and after-school programs will continue at Southside, Gocio and Fruitville elementary schools.
